TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $55.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $52.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TotalEnergies from €51.00 ($57.95) to €52.00 ($59.09) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($65.91) to €60.00 ($68.18) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised TotalEnergies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.57.

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $54.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.92. TotalEnergies has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $60.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.29.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that TotalEnergies will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.551 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 55.06%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

