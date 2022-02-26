Towercrest Capital Management Has $665,000 Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Towercrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $76.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.26. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.51% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 53.70%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRK. Citigroup lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

About Merck & Co., Inc. (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.