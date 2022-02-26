Towercrest Capital Management Purchases Shares of 728 Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Towercrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 71.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,437,000 after buying an additional 2,404,103 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter worth approximately $937,781,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,717,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,143 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,349,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,369,000 after acquiring an additional 58,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,197,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,375,000 after purchasing an additional 263,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $151.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.34 and a 52 week high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRNA. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.33.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.38, for a total transaction of $1,851,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total transaction of $1,301,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 317,513 shares of company stock valued at $72,923,861 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

