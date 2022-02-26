Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.610-$1.610 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $265.77 billion-$265.77 billion.
Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.
Shares of NYSE TM traded up $3.15 on Friday, reaching $185.38. 228,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,992. Toyota Motor has a 12 month low of $145.55 and a 12 month high of $213.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.09. The company has a market cap of $259.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.
