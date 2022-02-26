Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.610-$1.610 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $265.77 billion-$265.77 billion.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of NYSE TM traded up $3.15 on Friday, reaching $185.38. 228,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,992. Toyota Motor has a 12 month low of $145.55 and a 12 month high of $213.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.09. The company has a market cap of $259.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TM. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,130,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,440,000 after buying an additional 49,045 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 17.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $635,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

