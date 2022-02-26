TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 274.33 ($3.73).

TCAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.86) target price on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.86) price target on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.44) price target on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Get TP ICAP Group alerts:

TP ICAP Group stock traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 119.20 ($1.62). 1,666,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,657. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 143.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 154.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.10, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of £940.10 million and a PE ratio of 18.34. TP ICAP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 116 ($1.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 263.05 ($3.58).

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics divisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TP ICAP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TP ICAP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.