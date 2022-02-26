TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NRDY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities stock opened at $4.54 on Friday. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $13.49. The stock has a market cap of $716.62 million and a P/E ratio of -1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.21.

Get TPG Pace Tech Opportunities alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NRDY shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

In other TPG Pace Tech Opportunities news, insider Christopher C. Swenson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $29,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gregory Mrva bought 30,000 shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $182,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.10% of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (Get Rating)

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.