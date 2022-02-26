TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on directly originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is headquartered in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TPG RE Finance Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

NYSE:TRTX opened at $11.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 325.25, a quick ratio of 325.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The company has a market cap of $913.02 million, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.60.

In other TPG RE Finance Trust news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $12,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRTX. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

