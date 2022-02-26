Traders Purchase Large Volume of Applied Molecular Transport Call Options (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 2,126 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,630% compared to the typical volume of 57 call options.

Applied Molecular Transport stock opened at $6.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $257.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.15. Applied Molecular Transport has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $78.22.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Molecular Transport will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Randall Ph.D. Mrsny bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $52,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EPIQ Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 9,075,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,875,000 after buying an additional 66,433 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,225,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,319,000 after purchasing an additional 27,770 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,939,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,115,000 after purchasing an additional 64,034 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 124.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,209,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,339,000 after purchasing an additional 670,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 19.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,825,000 after purchasing an additional 169,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

