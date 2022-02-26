TransMedics Group, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.71) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:TMDX)

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TransMedics Group in a report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the year.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 41.03% and a negative net margin of 134.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $79.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

Shares of TransMedics Group stock opened at $17.07 on Friday. TransMedics Group has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.96. The company has a market capitalization of $474.00 million, a P/E ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.89 and a quick ratio of 6.95.

In related news, Director Edwin M. Kania, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.56 per share, for a total transaction of $2,256,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 20,866 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,900,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,422,000 after buying an additional 53,571 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 16,228 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 7,479 shares during the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransMedics Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.