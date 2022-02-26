Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $57.20 on Friday. Travel + Leisure has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $68.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.37 and its 200 day moving average is $54.64. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.84.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $786,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 11,829 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter worth about $2,670,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TNL. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

