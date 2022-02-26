Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) will post $51.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.75 million and the lowest is $49.30 million. Travere Therapeutics reported sales of $47.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full year sales of $213.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $200.58 million to $223.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $260.84 million, with estimates ranging from $239.70 million to $285.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Travere Therapeutics.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.45% and a negative net margin of 113.07%. The firm had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.37) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TVTX. Barclays boosted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.43.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $147,037.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,302 over the last quarter. 4.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $26.85. 383,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,798. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Travere Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $31.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.28.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

