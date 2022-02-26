Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Shares of TPH stock opened at $22.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.28. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $28.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.48.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 90,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 20,735 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 82,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 955,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,468,000 after acquiring an additional 23,510 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

About Tri Pointe Homes (Get Rating)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.