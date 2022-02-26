Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Earns “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” Rating from National Bank Financial

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform spec overwgt” rating restated by analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered Trilogy Metals to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Trilogy Metals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$1.75 target price on the stock. TD Securities lowered Trilogy Metals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$3.50 to C$1.80 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.63.

TMQ stock opened at C$1.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.24. The stock has a market cap of C$180.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49. Trilogy Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$1.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trilogy Metals will post -0.0808556 EPS for the current year.

In other Trilogy Metals news, Director Tony Serafino Giardini acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.20 per share, with a total value of C$60,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 992,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,193,591.24.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

