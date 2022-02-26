Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from C$3.75 to C$3.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Trilogy Metals traded as low as C$1.13 and last traded at C$1.13, with a volume of 137591 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TMQ. TD Securities lowered shares of Trilogy Metals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$3.50 to C$1.80 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$1.75 target price for the company. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Trilogy Metals to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.63.

In other Trilogy Metals news, Director Tony Serafino Giardini acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.20 per share, with a total value of C$60,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,193,591.24.

The company has a market cap of C$180.38 million and a P/E ratio of -6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 6.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.24.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05). On average, equities research analysts expect that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.0808556 EPS for the current year.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

