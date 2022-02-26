Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.750-$2.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.95 billion-$4.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.96 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.80.

TRMB traded up $2.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.89. 1,569,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,445. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.54. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.54. Trimble has a 1 year low of $62.32 and a 1 year high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $610,354.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $697,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Trimble by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,665,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $145,250,000 after buying an additional 233,801 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Trimble by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,015,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $88,584,000 after buying an additional 89,018 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 701,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,176,000 after buying an additional 37,704 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Trimble by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 518,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,432,000 after buying an additional 160,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Trimble by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 446,315 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,914,000 after buying an additional 8,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

