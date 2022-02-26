Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TRRSF shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. CIBC increased their target price on Trisura Group from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

OTCMKTS:TRRSF opened at $27.99 on Friday. Trisura Group has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $39.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.92.

Trisura Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance. It offers surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance and reinsurance. The firm operates through the following segments: Trisura Guarantee, Trisura International and Trisura Specialty. The Trisura Guarantee segment comprises Surety, Risk Solutions and Corporate Insurance products underwritten in Canada as well as the operations of Trisura Warranty.

