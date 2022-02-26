Truist Financial Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for EVO Payments in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial analyst A. Jeffrey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. Truist Financial also issued estimates for EVO Payments’ FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $133.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Northcoast Research raised EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised EVO Payments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $24.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.75, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.63. EVO Payments has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $31.99.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,204,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,845,000 after buying an additional 666,722 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in EVO Payments by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,613,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,574,000 after purchasing an additional 26,379 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in EVO Payments by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,546,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,783,000 after purchasing an additional 526,837 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EVO Payments by 0.8% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,137,000 after purchasing an additional 16,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in EVO Payments by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,734,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,396,000 after purchasing an additional 129,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

