Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Receives $68.46 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.46.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Truist Financial stock traded up $3.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.97. The stock had a trading volume of 8,404,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,483,303. The stock has a market cap of $84.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $51.87 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.63.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 384,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,523,000 after acquiring an additional 24,690 shares during the last quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $754,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 37,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,425 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

