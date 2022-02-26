Truist Financial Lowers Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Price Target to $35.00

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.11) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MRNS. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.33.

MRNS stock opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.49. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 29,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

