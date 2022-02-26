Truist Financial Lowers Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Price Target to $35.00

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.11) EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MRNS. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.33.
MRNS stock opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.49. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
About Marinus Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.