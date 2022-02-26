TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.200-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $540 million-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $545.07 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TTMI shares. Truist Financial lowered TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of TTM Technologies stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.79. 633,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,064. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.63. TTM Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average is $13.84.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TTM Technologies will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 365.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $371,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

