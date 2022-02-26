Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Cuts Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 79.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,955 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Baidu were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 593.7% during the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 95,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,663,000 after purchasing an additional 81,620 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 115.7% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 9.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,184,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $335,820,000 after purchasing an additional 180,686 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Baidu in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,789,000. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Baidu by 1.4% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 209,834 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BIDU shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.31.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $153.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.15 and a 200-day moving average of $155.94. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.14 and a 52 week high of $311.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

