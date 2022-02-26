Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $296,000 Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 69.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,053 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,163 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 31.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 186,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,618,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the second quarter valued at about $2,361,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the second quarter valued at about $20,724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

HDB opened at $66.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.30 and its 200 day moving average is $70.93. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $61.35 and a fifty-two week high of $84.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

HDFC Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

