Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $305,000 Stock Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the second quarter worth $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the third quarter worth $54,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the second quarter worth $168,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 7.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.17.

AVAV opened at $62.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.14 and its 200 day moving average is $78.94. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $128.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,111.94 and a beta of 0.36.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $122.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.77 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

