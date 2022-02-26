Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $347,000 in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE APTS opened at $25.57 on Friday. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.92.

Several research firms have issued reports on APTS. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Preferred Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

