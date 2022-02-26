Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $313,000 Investment in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Playtika by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Playtika by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 45,863 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Playtika by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after purchasing an additional 113,301 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playtika during the 3rd quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Playtika by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,647,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,163,000 after purchasing an additional 497,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $21.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.02. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $31.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion and a PE ratio of 30.40.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Playtika had a net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLTK. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Playtika from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Playtika from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Playtika in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

