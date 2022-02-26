Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New Investment in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 129.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProPetro in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ProPetro by 1,948.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in ProPetro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get ProPetro alerts:

Shares of NYSE PUMP opened at $11.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 3.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.05. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $13.99.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.19). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $246.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

PUMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. R. F. Lafferty upped their target price on ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $357,630.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Profile (Get Rating)

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.