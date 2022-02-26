Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Trims Stock Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,638 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the third quarter valued at $28,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 14.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $94.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.22. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $108.35.

In other news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.64, for a total value of $198,855.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 23,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $2,205,578.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 61,424 shares of company stock valued at $5,747,982 over the last 90 days. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IPAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BWS Financial upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

