Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have 22.10 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of 19.30.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TKC. VTB Capital cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.10.

NYSE TKC opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.05. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $5.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 37.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,299 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 1.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,665 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. increased its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,377 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 13.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,651 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile (Get Rating)

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

