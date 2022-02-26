Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.260-$-0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $855 million-$865 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $802.91 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $368.56.

Get Twilio alerts:

NYSE:TWLO traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,114,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,201,327. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio has a 1-year low of $147.00 and a 1-year high of $418.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.73. The company has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of -33.84 and a beta of 1.26.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. Research analysts expect that Twilio will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.82, for a total value of $3,679,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total value of $134,229.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,515 shares of company stock worth $12,118,950 over the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.