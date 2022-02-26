Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $45.68 and last traded at $47.32, with a volume of 2135 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.12.

Specifically, insider Patrick John Finn sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $39,882.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Banyai sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $2,130,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,463 shares of company stock worth $5,666,420 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TWST shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.90 and a 200 day moving average of $92.38.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.22 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 114.93%. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 3.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 1.1% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 5.6% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 10.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

About Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

