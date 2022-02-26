Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $30.68

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.68 and last traded at $32.33, with a volume of 88727 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.76.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.68. The firm has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the social networking company to purchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.94 per share, for a total transaction of $61,516,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $35,024.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,410 shares of company stock worth $1,217,767 over the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 40.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 1.7% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.0% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 0.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,823 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

