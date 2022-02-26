Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 423,500 Shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) by 191.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 644,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 423,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Ferroglobe were worth $5,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GSM. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in Ferroglobe by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000,000 after buying an additional 8,000,000 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Ferroglobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,694,000. Luminus Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 179.8% in the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,325,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,532,000 after purchasing an additional 851,847 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 197.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,218,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,597,000 after purchasing an additional 809,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 2,783,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,212,000 after purchasing an additional 609,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of Ferroglobe stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. Ferroglobe PLC has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.84.

Ferroglobe Profile (Get Rating)

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.