Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 22,100 Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 445,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $5,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NMFC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 10.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 528,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after acquiring an additional 51,271 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 29.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 25,872 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 103.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 14,858 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 13.0% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. 31.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NMFC opened at $13.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.34. New Mountain Finance Co. has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $14.11.

NMFC has been the subject of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

