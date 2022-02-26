Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 66,167 Shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 443,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 66,167 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $5,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Apollo Investment by 16.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 83,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 11,724 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Apollo Investment by 29.9% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 169,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 39,135 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Apollo Investment by 10.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 115,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 10,680 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Investment by 4.0% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new stake in Apollo Investment during the third quarter worth $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AINV opened at $13.56 on Friday. Apollo Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day moving average is $13.28. The company has a market capitalization of $863.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.86.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 57.61% and a return on equity of 9.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 67.03%.

Apollo Investment announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.69.

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

