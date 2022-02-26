Two Sigma Advisers LP Takes Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 34,200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Five9 in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,661,000. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in Five9 by 13,418.4% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 770,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,001,000 after acquiring an additional 764,312 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Five9 in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,108,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Five9 by 43,049.8% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 601,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,085,000 after acquiring an additional 600,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Five9 in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,077,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total transaction of $280,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.12, for a total transaction of $456,568.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,960 shares of company stock worth $2,582,622. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FIVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.80.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $106.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.57 and its 200-day moving average is $148.74. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.01 and a 52-week high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

