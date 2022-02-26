Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 168,176 Shares of PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating) by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,176 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in PLx Pharma were worth $6,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLXP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PLx Pharma by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 947,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,073,000 after acquiring an additional 38,665 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PLx Pharma by 23.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 38,345 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in PLx Pharma by 23.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in PLx Pharma by 16.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in PLx Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $982,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLXP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised shares of PLx Pharma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of PLx Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.65.

NASDAQ:PLXP opened at $5.26 on Friday. PLx Pharma Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The firm has a market cap of $144.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 4.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average is $12.00.

PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

