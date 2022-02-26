Two Sigma Investments LP Has $6.56 Million Position in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,478 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in RAPT Therapeutics were worth $6,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 27.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 58.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on RAPT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

In related news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $81,739.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $96,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,942 shares of company stock valued at $495,167 over the last three months. 26.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RAPT opened at $19.08 on Friday. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $43.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.02 and a 200-day moving average of $31.19.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.