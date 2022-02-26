Two Sigma Investments LP Increases Stock Holdings in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) by 1,685.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 488,471 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $6,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CENX. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 113,230.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 14,720 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the third quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Century Aluminum by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum stock opened at $22.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.95. Century Aluminum has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $23.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.26. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on Century Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

