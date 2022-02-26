Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 6,674 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 116,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in UDR were worth $6,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in UDR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,138,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in UDR by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 170,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 15,039 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in UDR by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 484,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,661,000 after acquiring an additional 19,837 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in UDR by 271.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in UDR by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 364,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,333,000 after acquiring an additional 27,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.04.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $56.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.21, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.15 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $347.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.63 million. UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. UDR’s payout ratio is 725.04%.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

