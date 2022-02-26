Two Sigma Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 43,958 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 43,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVIV. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in InVivo Therapeutics by 47.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 89,401 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in InVivo Therapeutics by 27.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 115,001 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in InVivo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in InVivo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in InVivo Therapeutics by 1,525.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ NVIV opened at $0.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.55. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.41.

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. Its clinical development program is the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

