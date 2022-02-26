Two Sigma Securities LLC Invests $40,000 in Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS)

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 27,119 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Top Ships during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Top Ships during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Top Ships by 2,491.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 12,979 shares in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TOPS opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.15. Top Ships Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $2.78.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Top Ships to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Top Ships, Inc is an international owner and operator of tanker vessels. It focuses on the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products and bulk liquid chemicals. The company was founded by Evangelos J. Pistiolis on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

