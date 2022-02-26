Two Sigma Securities LLC Makes New Investment in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

OrganiGram stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.07.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.13 million. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 107.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on OrganiGram from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on OrganiGram from $5.70 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $3.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.62.

