Two Sigma Securities LLC Takes $26,000 Position in China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU)

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Liberal Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in China Liberal Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in China Liberal Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 2.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get China Liberal Education alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CLEU opened at $1.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average of $1.85. China Liberal Education Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $7.63.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed and delivered academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for China Liberal Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Liberal Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.