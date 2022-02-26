Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.410-$7.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.83 billion-$1.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.85 billion.

Several research analysts have commented on TYL shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a buy rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $543.96.

Shares of NYSE:TYL traded up $4.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $429.92. 156,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,467. The business’s 50 day moving average is $477.22 and its 200-day moving average is $491.36. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Tyler Technologies has a 1-year low of $372.80 and a 1-year high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $433.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.74 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total value of $1,790,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.70, for a total transaction of $2,303,538.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,578,974 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TYL. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,410,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 280.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

