U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) PT Lowered to $123.00 at Barrington Research

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barrington Research from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. CJS Securities raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Sidoti raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

USPH opened at $91.06 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $84.43 and a 12-month high of $123.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.65 and a 200-day moving average of $102.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $129.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.62 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.14%.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $1,126,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total value of $94,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,053,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,204,000 after acquiring an additional 30,817 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 916,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 438,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,525,000 after acquiring an additional 8,786 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 432,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 415,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,726,000 after acquiring an additional 91,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.