UBS Group AG Acquires Shares of 511,254 iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 511,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,536,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ILCV. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000.

NYSEARCA ILCV opened at $66.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.31 and a 200-day moving average of $67.11. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 52 week low of $57.90 and a 52 week high of $71.04.

