UBS Group AG Acquires Shares of 511,254 iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 511,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,536,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ILCV. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000.
NYSEARCA ILCV opened at $66.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.31 and a 200-day moving average of $67.11. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 52 week low of $57.90 and a 52 week high of $71.04.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.