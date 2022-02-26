UBS Group AG Has $34.19 Million Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,567 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,867 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $34,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,536,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 14.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 316,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,066,000 after purchasing an additional 39,336 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 40.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 19.9% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 22.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush increased their price target on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Signature Bank from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Signature Bank from $475.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.92.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $349.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $332.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $206.00 and a fifty-two week high of $374.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.89.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 39.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 18.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 14.90%.

Signature Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

