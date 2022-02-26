UBS Group Analysts Give Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) a €57.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €57.00 ($64.77) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ABI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($82.95) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.50 ($85.80) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €81.30 ($92.39) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($79.55) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($62.50) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €65.52 ($74.46).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of €82.03 ($93.22) and a one year high of €110.10 ($125.11).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

