UBS Group Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €113.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €113.00 ($128.41) price target on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PUM has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €120.00 ($136.36) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($130.68) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($142.05) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($113.64) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €108.00 ($122.73) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €114.66 ($130.29).

Shares of ETR PUM opened at €81.86 ($93.02) on Wednesday. Puma has a 52-week low of €80.32 ($91.27) and a 52-week high of €115.40 ($131.14). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €96.26 and a 200-day moving average of €101.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion and a PE ratio of 38.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

