UBS Group Cuts Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $430.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $470.00 to $430.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $394.48.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $316.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.93. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

